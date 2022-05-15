Why Churches in Nigeria are Divided – Church Elder

Founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo, is advising Christians in Nigeria to be united. But a church elder in Akwa Ibom State is saying that it might be difficult to achieve that pretty too soon.

Speaking in Uyo, the state capital, Ini Edoho, said churches in Nigeria are divided along doctrinal lines. ‘’So many churches in this country are seeing themselves as better than others.

‘’There is an unhealthy competition that breeds envy and jealousy, clerics attacking one another. The craze for ‘my church is bigger than yours’ is not helping to build the much required unity of purpose to confront issues threatening the church in Nigeria’’, he said.

Edoho is an elder of the Living Faith Church. He was speaking against the backdrop of Bishop Oyedepo’s counsel.

Oyedepo spoke on Friday in Jos, Plateau State capital, at the funeral of Rev. Isaac Oyebamiji, General Overseer of Chapel of Mercy.

The religious leader said the progress of society depends on the unity and love of people of faith.

Oyedepo said the challenges facing the country could be surmounted if Christians start speaking with one voice.

”It is high time Christians in Nigeria begin to speak with one voice”, NAN quoted him saying.

“Nigeria is going through a lot because we refused to unite; we have refused to learn to live together.

”The unity of Christians is very important for the growth and development of this country.”

Oyedepo described the deceased as a man of God who lived well.

The Winners’ Chapel founder urged the family members to hold on to the legacies Oyebamiji left behind.

