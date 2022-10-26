The publisher of Ovation magazine cum member of the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential campaign council, Dele Momodu has described the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a potential dictator.

Momodu stated this during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, monitored by TNC.

He cited instances where Tinubu displayed the character of being a potential dictator.

According to him, he will never support a dictator as he had, had a terrible experience under a dictatorship government.

Momodu said, “I respect people, I love my friends but I tell my friends the gospel truth. When Bola Ahmed Tinubu was Governor of Lagos and he had issues with Senator Tokunbo Afikuyomi I came out openly to confront him, that what you’re doing is wrong.

“That night he called me to his office, in his house in Bourdillion, and said, why are you attacking me because of Tokunbo, I said you could have told the man you’re not going to support him so that he won’t waste his time and resources.

“When he was having issues with Governor Babatunde Raji Fashola and he was almost dropping him, I wrote an article, between Bola Tinubu and Babatunde Fashola, in which I warned him that your marriage was consummated in heaven. Either of you or both of you if you go for a divorce, you are going to perish. On that occasion, he backtracked.

“When he was having issues with Ambode, I wrote a letter, I remember I was in Turkey, one of my most passionate letters ever. I wrote to him again, and I said look, I am twenty times closer to Babajide Sanwo-Olu, I love him like my own brother, but don’t humiliate Ambode. This man has done great for Lagos State and Nigeria. He refused and I told him, you can hold the gun, don’t fire the bullet. The articles are there in the public domain.”

The Ovation publisher further said, “When he was having problems with Abubakar Bukola Saraki and he said the man will not become senate president, I came forcefully out to say, look, CPC has produced Buhari as number one, your party, ACN has produced prof. Yemi Osinbajo as number two – vice president.

“Now, the breakaway faction of PDP, you are saying one of them can not be senate president, I said I am sorry sir, I disagree with you, let the man be, he refused. The man became senate president and they hunted him from beginning to end.

“He (Tinubu) is the only governor, maybe there are others that I am not aware of, who had two deputy governors and they both got into trouble.”

Momodu also noted, “I am inferring dictatorship, nothing else.

“I will never support a dictatorship. I suffered under dictatorship. I was in detention, I was in exile for three years. I will never, that is why some of those who are trying to dictate that by fire by force, someone must become president, I’ve told them to count me out of it. Dictatorship has no way in my books, so once you begin to demonstrate dictatorship, I will move back.

“He (Tinubu) is a potential dictator. Let me use that word.”