Why Binance Nigeria Limited Is A Fraud – CEO

Doris Israel Ijeoma June 19, 2023
In a recent tweet, Changpeng Zhao, the founder and CEO of Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, denounced ‘Binance Nigeria Limited’ as a fraudulent entity. Zhao took to his verified Twitter account to inform the public about the issuance of a cease and desist notice to the scammer entity, cautioning against blindly believing news reports.

This development comes in the wake of the Nigeria Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC Nigeria) declaring the operations of Binance Nigeria Limited in the country to be illegal. According to the commission, the entity in question is not registered or regulated by them, making its activities within Nigeria unauthorized and against the law. The SEC emphasized that any individuals engaging with Binance Nigeria Limited are assuming their own risks.

Binance, renowned as the foremost blockchain ecosystem and provider of cryptocurrency infrastructure, offers a comprehensive range of financial products, including the world’s largest digital asset exchange. However, the company has recently faced a series of challenges, such as its decision to exit the markets in the Netherlands, Cyprus, Canada, and Australia. Furthermore, Binance has encountered legal action from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), alleging fraudulent practices such as inflating trading volumes, misappropriating customer funds, and misleading investors regarding its market surveillance controls.

While the SEC’s allegations were firmly disputed by Binance, the company finds itself entangled in legal proceedings, further adding to its current predicament. The situation with Binance Nigeria Limited adds another layer of complexity to the challenges the exchange is confronting.

By denouncing the scammer entity, Binance aims to distance itself from any association with the illegal operations of Binance Nigeria Limited. Zhao’s tweet serves as a reminder to exercise caution and not believe everything reported in the media, highlighting the need for individuals to be vigilant in their dealings with cryptocurrency platforms.

It remains to be seen how these developments will impact Binance and its reputation. The exchange’s continued success and ability to navigate these obstacles will undoubtedly be closely monitored by the crypto community and regulators alike. As the cryptocurrency industry continues to evolve and face scrutiny, maintaining compliance with regulations and building trust with users will be vital for exchanges like Binance to thrive in the long run.

