Why Bianca Ojukwu Slapped Me, Obiano’s Wife Breaks The Silence

The Wife of Anambra state’s Ex-Governor, Ebelechukwu Obiano has broken the silence on the resounding slap she received from Bianca, the former beauty queen and wife of the late Biafran warlord, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu during the inaugural ceremony of Prof Charles Soludo as new Governor of Anambra State on Thursday, March 17.

In the viral video captured during the event, it showed that the former First lady, Ebelechukwu left her seat and walked up to Bianca who was seated peacefully to engage her in a fracas. Apparently, Ebelechukwu’s manner of approach wasn’t well appreciated alongside harsh words which gushed out of her mouth, this led Bianca to giving her a resetting slap. The shock and reaction from Ebelechukwu almost led to a fight between the two women but they were separated by attendees of the occasion.

However, the statement released by her spokesperson, Chidiebele Obika, said that the former Governor’s wife left her seat to greet Bianca but was welcomed with a slap from her.

The statement added that Ebelechukwu was surprised at Bianca’s response to her greeting with a slap and push which left her wondering on what could have brought such anger and vile from a former diplomat who couldn’t manage her temper in public.

Obika further added that Ebelechukwu did not bother to return the slap as she rather walked away in bewilderment.