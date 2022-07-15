“And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love Him, who have been called according to His purpose” Romans 8:28 (NIV).

Her pastor was patient and kind, as he listened to Melanie explain her dream, her decision and now, her disillusionment. She had made a rash decision to go to a level of advancement in her career for which she was unprepared. She failed to meet the challenge.

They discussed her life for a while and then he said, “Melanie, is Jesus your Lord or do you just want Him to bless your plans?” Surprised by his in-your-face question, she admitted that the latter was the case.

She argued, “But Pastor, I have prepared for this all my life. I believe that my talents and abilities are a gift from God.”

“They may very well be, in fact, I’d say that they are, but they are to be used for His glory, not yours.”

“Huh? I thought I was doing it for Him.”

“Then give yourself to God and let Jesus be Lord, give the gift back to Him and see what happens.”

Heeding his advice, Melanie laid her plans at the foot of the cross of Jesus Christ. She stopped practicing what she thought He wanted. For the first time in her life, she repented of this sin and all the sins she had ever committed or ever would commit. She accepted Jesus’ payment for her sins, and she became His new creation, His child.

Prayer:

“Lord, I want to live my life according to Your will, not mine. I trust you to show me those things that I need to change, drop or add. Not my will, but Yours be done, my Lord and my God.”

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!

Final Thoughts:

Her perceived failure led her to the greatest decision she would ever make. Without her rashness, would she ever have come to the crossroads that led her to eternal life?

Finally, Jesus gave that gift back to her in a new and holy way and she enjoyed many years of using it for His glory. Later in life she taught others and those others taught others. Her gift continues to Glorify God and to bless people.

Be Greatly Blessed!