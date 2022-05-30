“Bless the Lord, O my soul; And all that is within me, bless His holy name! Bless the Lord, O my soul, And forget not all His benefits: Who forgives all your iniquities, Who heals all your diseases, Who redeems your life from destruction, Who crowns you with loving kindness and tender mercies, Who satisfies your mouth with good things, So that your youth is renewed like the eagle’s”. Psalm 103:1-5

How do we handle it when, after having received healing from the Lord, the enemy tries to knock us down with the same symptoms and whispers in our ear, “God didn’t heal you. Look at you. You are still sick”?

That is a lie! We can’t listen to that kind of talk. Our response should always be:” WHAT DOES THE WORD SAY?”

“By His stripes we were healed” 1 Peter 2:24. PERIOD.

Here’s the question I once heard a minister say that we must ask: “WHO told you? WHO told you are…sick? WHO told you you’ll never measure up? WHO told you? A friend, a teacher, a parent? So what! What is God telling you?”

As always, we must turn to the Word and speak what Jesus speaks over us.

Prayer:

“Lord, thank You for Your Word which always stands true. May we always listen to the Word rather than any other voice. Correct us when we are listening to anything other than Your Word.”

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!

Final Thoughts:

We are healed by the stripes that Jesus took on His back. He forgives all our sin and heals all our diseases. (Psalm 103:3) That’s the Word. Jesus is the Word. We must believe what HE says.

This day let us make the decision to speak and believe what God says about us in His Word and not listen to the lies of the enemy. Hallelujah, Jesus is Lord of all!

Be Greatly Blessed!