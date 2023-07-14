WHO MADE THE RULES?

Who Made the Rules?

In Nigeria’s vibrant land,

Where the sun’s golden rays command,

A question rises from the hearts,

Of those bound by invisible parts.

Who made the rules that dictate our fate?

The ones we follow, like prisoners of state.

Were they etched in the stars or whispered by gods?

Or were they birthed by men, flawed and odds?

Did our ancestors carve them in sacred trees,

Inscribed with wisdom to set spirits free?

Or did the colonizers, with oppressive might,

Force upon us their rules, dimming our light?

The dance of power, the tango of control,

Who claimed authority, playing their role?

Did the chiefs decree, in council, their laws?

Or was it the masses, their voices a cause?

In tradition and culture, ancient and wise,

Our roots entwined, stretching toward the skies.

But who made the rules that bind our souls?

As we navigate life’s intricate tolls.

In the tapestry of life, the weaver’s grand design,

Are we merely pawns, or can we realign?

To question, to challenge, to redefine,

The rules that confine us, let us intertwine.

Let us seek liberation from the chains,

Unravel the norms, break the constraints.

For in our collective voices, united and true,

We’ll find the answers, create something new.