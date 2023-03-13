“What then shall we say to these things? If God is for us, who can be against us?” – Romans 8:31

We face many kinds of adversaries, rivals, and opposition. We face emotional and physical confrontations, stress and pressure, and competition for jobs, awards, or prizes. The political world is full of rivalries battling through elections and campaign ads. Communities and nations often find themselves in adversarial relationships. Armies square off for dominance. Businesses struggle for market share.

But the most important opposition we have is spiritual. As the Bible confirms, Satan and his demonic forces oppose us in any way they can. They spread lies and seek to stir up anger and fear and fill us with doubt and anxiety. They encourage divisions and conflict. They can tempt us with thoughts and ideas and then provoke us to surrender to these temptations.

Facing life’s challenges, we can think about all the people, influences, and forces that might oppose us or be against us. We can feel overwhelmed and defeated if we focus on these forces. But our attitude changes when we focus on God and realize that He is greater than any adversary we face. If we trust Him, we should realize that He is for us! He is on our side! And He dominates any challenge we face.

Remember that God is for you. You can trust Him and be confident in Him. Stand on His Word. Let Him take away your fears and worries and give you His peace.

*Reflection Question:*

Compose a prayer thanking God for already defeating your enemies.

*Prayer*

Father, You are on my side. Thank You that You are greater than any opposition I face. I trust You. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Romans 8

