restrictions and protocols ruled,

I remember the cruel Covid days,

fears and tears swept across souls,

scary news bombed us, the old gave

in to the new but onto hope we held,

we became proficient at pondering

praying, prying, peering and masking,

some lost their jobs and peace of mind,

others fell into retirement as if to start

spending their dear children’s inheritance,

I dived into literature and it gave me relief

and a window into the lives of other souls,

I dreamed of funny folk brushing up against

a season to reason, marching on a horizon,

of midair getting kindlier, calmer and crispier,

of cute crickets chirping in the oaks in the forest,

of nature chastising humans of being the worst

cooks ever in the world, after all, who bakes such

a chancy cake of mess like climate change?, I ask