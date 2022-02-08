There are many governorship aspirants at the moment struggling to clinch the veto power of Kaduna state and all of them with their different manifestos.

The people of Kaduna state had witnessed the administrative style of Governor Nasir Ahmad Elrufai and his leadership can be measured by the yardstick of the good, the bad and the ugly to different set of people of Kaduna state.

Among the strongest contestants of Kaduna state is Uba Sani, the senator representing Kaduna Central. Uba Sani is believed to be the top aspirant of Kaduna state Governor and he is a close ally to the Governor but there are many skeletons in his cupboard politically and his ambition is not well accepted by the people of Kaduna state and there is reliable information that the Governor may not favor him for the number one seat and the Kaduna state Governor is his only hope.

Sani Dattijo has destroyed his hope with his own hands when he called Sanusi Lamido Sanusi the Former Emir of Kano and because of the close relationship between Nasir Ahmad El-Rufa’i and Sanusi Lamido Sanusi the hope of Dattijo becoming the next governor of Kaduna state is thwarted.

The former governor of Kaduna state, Ramalan Yero has a good chance to become the next governor of Kaduna state but his party are putting high hurdles at him. Many of the party executive members prefer other candidates but now that the party favored his master; Ahmad Muhammad Makarfi there is good hope for him to win the primary ticket of the party for the 2023 election.

Danburam Zazzau, Sani Sha’aban is making ways to the throne of Kaduna state but there are many hurdles for him to cross both from the people of Kaduna state and his party. Also his success light is diminishing.

Comrade Shehu Sani, the former senator of Kaduna Central is making way to the throne but it seems as a new PDP member it will be very difficult for him to scale through the primary election of the party as a tradition of PDP party in favoring their old diehard supporters.

Sulaiman Hunkuyi is facing wrap up in his party. The PDP party is not giving him chance to shine well. His group is sidelined and kept aside from many activities of the party and from calculations it will be very difficult for him to clinch the primary election ticket.

Honorable Ashiru Kudan is still gaining ways again for the 2023 general election but the party need a better candidate for the 2023 contest and since he tested the depth of the water the PDP party is secretly planning to hinder his ambition.

Another strong fellow of Kaduna state governorship aspirant is Honourable Rufa’i Ahmad Chanchangi the former two times Honourable Member of Kaduna South. Rufa’i Chanchangi is widely known in Kaduna state and is hitting the ground in his campaign to the number one seat of Kaduna state. Chanchangi is well connected in his party and he is the trusted ally of Bola Ahmad Tinubu who is hoped to be the next president of Nigeria.

If Rufa’i Ahmad Chanchangi clinches the governorship APC primary ticket becoming the governor of Kaduna state will be very easy and smooth for him because of his popularity and acceptance. During his representations as the House of Representative Member, Rufa’i Ahmad Chanchangi has done very well in social development and youth empowerment and his generosity of assisting people and developing their communities has made him the most favorable candidate of the masses and these factors of Chanchangi made Bola Ahmad Tinubu well accepted in Kaduna state from the grassroots.

Other candidates jostling for Kaduna state governorship bearing APC are DSP Sagir Usman Shugaba, Muhammad Sani Bello, Hadiza Bala Usman and Muhammad Hafiz Bayero and Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed under PDP umbrella.

Auwal Ahmed Ibrahim Goronyo writes from Kaduna state and Goronyo is a political analyst.