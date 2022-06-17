Friday, June 17, 2022
Advertisement
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
Ndaba Sibanda

Who Are We?

Ndaba Sibanda

Ndaba Sibanda

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Whatsapp

The researchers say

their known species

are around ten thousand.

 

If animals have hair, fish

have scales , but I’m talking

about the only feathered animals.

 

Do you know the type of creatures

I’m referring to? They are believed

to have evolved from…dinosaurs.

 

Are you still wondering? Fine, please

relax, because I have a clues galore,

and let’s fly straight into the hints.

 

The males and females of these species

hook up for a single breeding season, rear

the young and after that they agree on this…

 

Partner, you’ve been amazing and loving,

but guess what, let’s part ways as we prepare

 

for our next partners in the next breeding season.

 

Deal! In our kingdom, both parents incubate the eggs,

in some species, only one parent nurtures the hatchlings,

and in others, the fledglings are on their own after hatching.

 

There you are, they have just told the story of their lives,

however, in case you are still uncertain and guessing …

let’s eavesdrop like gossips since the two chums are chatting.

 

Lovie, I coaxed and caressed you through my lovely, lively tunes,

toots, tweets ,bright dyes, and you had no choice but to yield as your heart

rate ran riot and clocked and screeched 600 beats per minute!

 

We don’t only have an incredibly high metabolic rate,

we also adapt to our habitats in style, our close relatives are

crocodiles which evolved from archosaur reptiles, who are we?

Our motto is: ‘We stand for the truth, irrespective of who tells it’. Driven by this philosophy, our aim has been to create a platform where every voice, every narrative – provided they are decently expressed –  is allowed expression. Our belief is that by promoting unfettered competition of ideas, the truth will eventually emerge. Obviously, doing this while resisting any temptation to be captured by any special interest or tendency makes survival as an online newspaper more challenging. This is why we will appreciate any support from our readers:

Bank details:

Account Name: The News Chronicle
Bank: UBA
Account No.: 1022603956 (Naira)

Domiciliary Account  – dollar-denominated:
Bank:  UBA
Account Number: 3002835294 ($)

Please email details of your bank transfer to: publisher@thenews-chronicle.com or send them by WhatsApp to: 07058078841

Professor Jideofor Adibe

Publisher

Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow Us For More

Follow Us

Related Posts

Load More
ADVERTISEMENT

What's New?

Join us live Join us live Join us live
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 The News Chronicle