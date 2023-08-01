WHO Addresses Nigeria on Viral Hepatitis

The World Health Organization (WHO) addressed Nigeria and other member states in the region to increase their efforts towards eliminating viral hepatitis.

Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa, gave a statement on Sunday to mark the 2023 World Hepatitis Day, ‘One Life, One Liver’ theme.

The Director encouraged policymakers and partners to demonstrate political commitment to sustain and simplify hepatitis testing, prevention, and treatment as part of the broader liver health and primary health care to achieve viral hepatitis elimination.

According to WHO, more than 91 million people in Africa are living with hepatitis. In 2019, about 1.2 million new hepatitis infections and 125,000 hepatitis-related deaths occurred in the region. Dr. Moeti stated that this has led to progressive advanced liver disease, devastating financial burden, emotional distress, and stigma, adding that testing and treatment as a public health approach, remained the most neglected aspect of the response.

According to her, the coverage for routine childhood vaccination against Hepatitis B in the region stood at 72%, far below the global target of 90%. She urged member states to scale up hepatitis B immunization coverage to reach the globally agreed target of 90%.

However, WHO global hepatitis strategy aims to decrease new hepatitis infections by 90% and deaths by 65% before 2030, by supporting regional and national efforts and providing clear guidance for decentralized and simplified person-centered prevention, testing, and treatment of viral hepatitis, including the elimination of hepatitis B by birth dose vaccination (the day of birth or the day after).