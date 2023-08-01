WhiteMoney is Bullying Me in  the kitchen – Uriel Cries out

The All-Star Edition of BBNaija is currently airing season 8, and one of the housemates, Uriel, has accused Whitemoney of intimidating her in the kitchen.

When Whitemoney cooks, according to Uriel, he uses ingredients in the kitchen without any restrictions.

But because she worries about Whitemoney’s reaction, she finds it difficult to cook.

She continued by saying that Whitemoney, perhaps because other housemates like her stew, appears uneasy about her cooking and doesn’t want her in the kitchen.

Nigerians have responded to her statement and voiced their opinions in the comments section.

See a few responses below:

iam_ozeyormar: “Uriel is just being manipulative and ranting unnecessarily.. if you claim you both are close why not call him aside and talking to him , instead of going round talking trash.”

ellas_hair_collectibles: “U wan follow Mazi Drag him strategy. Uriel na Mazi first reach there na.”

gracie_oma: “I don’t know why this Uriel and white money fight is making me to laugh. Uriel Biko, o zu go.”

cecilia.peters: “Uriel rest dear this highlight is not lighting people that love you will vote you.”

thicktianah: “Battle of the chefs. Nice move Uriel.”

nkedensbaby: “No lies detected! He did same to Queen!!”

ego_oyibo29: “They should do and evict whitemoney abeg.”

kemaara: “Whitemoney is so anno*ing always with this kitchen strategy. Uriel that is even a better cook and chef #yimu. Oga rest and stop this rant !!! Ko necessary.”

With his amusing dance moves and culinary prowess, White Money garnered many fans during his time on Big Brother season 6. Viewers concluded that his dominance of the kitchen during his stay—when his housemates hardly utilized it—was part of his plan to win the competition.

Whether or not he employed that tactic, he ultimately prevailed, becoming the winner of Big Brother season 6. Viewers are now worried that he would implement the same approach on Big Brother All Stars, and his housemates, especially Uriel, are not OK with it.