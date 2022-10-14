Nigeria`s struggle since independence in 1960 are well documented. Even better documented are the country`s difficulties since the country returned to democracy in 1999. There are many who would argue that independence came too soon for the country just as there are many who would bizarrely argue that democracy returned to the country too soon or that maybe the colonialists should come return.

What the argument may be, whichever side the argument may favour, what is true is that many of those arguments would capture the current predicament of the country as they see it.

As Nigerians are counting days until they bid 2022 goodbye, and usher in 2023 which will bring pivotal elections, if Nigerians are asked to give a theme to the year, insecurity would be an obvious choice. Many Nigerians would go for insecurity because Nigeria is seeing off a year during which bloody attack after bloody attack on civilians as well as security personnel finally rattled Nigerians awake to the threat facing their country.

But beyond insecurity, there would be another theme pressing for recognition and it would be the menace of oil theft. There is only very little doubt that 2022 has given Nigerians cause to question whether the oil struck in Oloibiri in 1956 has so far been a blessing or a curse. And it is for good reason. As the year has unfolded, unfurling new realities for the country, oil theft become one of the most formidable challenges facing Nigeria today.

The chilling evidence is that there are those who are indulging in the economic sabotage of Nigeria by involving themselves in large-scale oil theft on a daily basis, thus compromising Nigeria`s economy, fueling the environmental crisis in the Niger Delta and ensuring that the country rakes in huge losses on a daily basis. Figures of the losses have been put at as high as $40 million dollars in a day.

Chilling revelations have also hit home this year of how foreigners have been collaborating with Nigerians to plunder Nigeria`s oil.

Earlier in the year, when one hundred Nigerians were roasted to their deaths at an illegal oil refinery in Abaezi, Imo State,it appeared that some just desserts had been served on those who illegally tamper with Nigeria`s oil resources. Since then, there have been even more frightening revelations about how some high-profile and powerful Nigerians are all part of the syndicates siphoning Nigeria`s oil.

The Nigerian Navy has been at the forefront of Nigeria`s battle against the theft of its oil. It was only about a month ago thar it disclosed that in five months it had destroyed no fewer than 347 illegal refineries in five months. Reports have also indicated that recently, the Nigerian Navy destroyed an illegal oil bunkering vessel arrested with stolen crude oil in the creeks of the Niger Delta.

According to reports, the operatives of a newly contracted private pipeline surveillance team, Tantila Security Services, had arrested the vessel along with its seven-member crew on 6 October. They were allegedly arrested on the creeks of Ecravos and were said to have about 600 to 650 cubic metres of illegally lifted crude oil in five compartments on board.

The vessel was set ablaze in in Warri, Delta State on Monday October 10,2022.

The extent of the challenge oil bunkering poses to the country and its economy is now beyond doubt. While Nigeria continues to battle the menace, efforts must also continue to ensure that both the Nigerian economy and the Nigerian environment are protected from those who would not mind that Nigeria goes up in flames as long as their pockets are properly lined.

Kene Obiezu,

Twitter: @kenobiezu