‘Be strong and courageous; do not be frightened or dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go’ Joshua 1:9 (NIV).

There comes different times in life when you must do something new. Perhaps you are excited to give it a try, or perhaps you have reservations. No matter what you’ve set out to do however, the Lord is by your side.

What new things have come up in life? Many of us start new jobs, or move to new places. Many have new relationships or relationships reaching an end. So many different things can happen during these times that it can be overwhelming. If you are finding yourself a little lost, it’s quite natural to hesitate. That means you care about the situation! Once you’ve thought it over, don’t second guess yourself! The Lord will give you strength to get you through anything.

Maybe you’ve been working towards something for a while and now just need some reassurance. The Lord provides strength during these times as well! You certainly don’t need to have a dramatic event going on in your life. Isn’t that good to know?

Call to the Lord during any of these times. Psalm 145:18-19 says “The Lord is near to all who call on him, to all who call on him in truth. He fulfills the desires of those who fear him; he hears their cry and saves them.’ The Lord will provide your strength. He awaits your call to provide courage. A prayer for those looking for strength and courage now:

Prayer:

“Lord, give me strength during periods of change. I am in one of these times now and look to you for support. I need courage to meet my challenges with determination. Thank you for providing me with enough to meet any challenge!”

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!

Final Thoughts:

Whatever you may be facing and wherever you go the Lord is awaiting your call. You will find strength and courage in his love. Call to him today and he is sure to answer your prayers.

Be Greatly Blessed!

