Where do you turn to for delight and diet?

Where do you turn to for a deep, deep doze

of hilarity, honesty, health and happiness?

Where do you turn to for words of perception,

encouragement, enlightenment, enrichment;

a flash of reflection, a fountain of fun, a touch

of teachings and tips, a mirror held up to life?

Where do you turn to for action, inspiration,

and direction in a world plunged into confusion?

Please tell me, where do you turn to for choices,

good company, quality time, empathy, connection,

consultations, visions, insights and melodies?

Where do you turn to for amity, sanity, sublimity,

serenity, introspection and self-actualization?

Imagine the magic world of words and the quality

of being excited or elated beyond one’s experience

into a novel landscape of encores and wows…

Where do you turn to for a soul-searching

jest and quest, a life-shifting experience?

Where do you turn to when you seek

a matchless idiom ,wisdom whose words

are worlds , and whose worlds are words

by virtue of being stretched to the edge,

wowing worlds and words that are precise,

peculiar, perfect and pregnant with appeal?

Where do you turn to when you seek to step

into elegance, transcendence and brilliance?

Where do you turn to when you yearn to

pour out your heart, to eulogize or apologize?

When you long to discern and detox disease?

When you seek the truth, where do you turn to?

Where do you satisfy a desire to cruise into a world

of wonders ,intrigues, exploits, tunes and metaphors?

When you seek to flee from a sea whose drums

damage eardrums with their chorus and dance

of distresses, disarrays, dreariness and drudgery?

When you desire therapy, melody or harmony,

please tell me, where do you turn to? POETRY!

A poet’s possible prescription would be poetry,

A six-letter word that prods language to the limit,

Poetry is a precise and potent pill that pacifies,

Poetry can be playful, pacific, pretty and powerful,

For me, poetry is profound and precious, so is life,

I don’t know about you but I poeticize when I eulogize,

Through poetry, I don’t only idealize , I also recognize,

when others politicize or whatever, I poeticize, criticize,

and humanize, I think the world wants us to humanize

and harmonize for the sake of humanity and happiness,

My hellos, hugs, handshakes and byes are curated,

seasoned and served in a plate of poetry and propriety.