When The South Africans Rose To The Occasion

Ndaba Sibanda June 11, 2023 0

When The South Africans Rose To The Occasion

 

The year was 2023 and the American skies were filled with haze and hazard,

the citizens’ hearts with fright. What was behind the record wildfires?

Were the fear-provoking blazes an upshot of lightning or human activity?

 

Videos and satellite images captured the wildfires

that were raging across that country in North America,

their smoke was not thinning out, reaching Pennsylvania.

 

I am told the South African firefighters broke out in song and dance

at the airport as if to convince the obviously anxious citizens

of Canada that definite assistance had arrived at their shores.

 

A courageous contingent

of two hundred South African firefighters landed

in that North American country to fight colossal and corrosive forest fires.

Ndaba Sibanda

