For Mathias Knutzen, Friedrich Engelo, Karl Marx, John Stuart Mill, Friedrich Nietzsche, Jean- Paul Sartre and whole lot of great minds, the concept of God and the very attributes and depth of omnipresence, omniscient etc tagged to him, is a fraud.

They were punchy, aggressive, with some level of human logic to buttress their claims that God is dead.

Life is an experience. What one makes out of it is largely based on what life doles out for one. It happens! Yes! Life happens in a very way and manner one may not imagine. It comes, blowing like a wind to wherever it wills.

“God Is Dead” is a movie produced by Pure Flix Entertainment. It starred many amazing actors, prominent were Prof. Jeffrey Radisson who held the view that God is dead and a Josh Wheaton, a young student of philosophy who challenged Prof..Radisson and later proved that God isn’t dead. Quite an interesting movie to watch. Try and watch it if you haven’t.

Both the Professor and Josh had an experience. Life happened to each of them, contributing to the very impression they had about God. We all wear our shoe of life, only us know where it pinches and can without exaggeration say how it pains, beyond this our experience, other people’ impressions may be mere speculation.

Until life happens to one, doling out in a very lethal manner the pains, the “wotowoto” and the pepperish nature of life, one wouldn’t know the thin line demarcating between the lines of faith and faithlessness, believe and unbelief, God’s existence and his death. It happens like a magic, switching so fast only God would be able to help one maintain sanity.

So young, in his prime, looking forward to a bright future, the pride of his parents. No traces of terminal illness to show of any sickness, within a twinkle he is gone, still and breathless. Death!

What does one expect the parents to do? Clap for God? Dance around? Singing the job’ lyrics of God brought, God has taken , glory be to God? Who does that? Amidst shock and pains? Emotionally paralysed, with a whole lot of thoughts jostling for sanity. Who does such a funfair?

Until it happens to one, only then would one realize the very same same thin lines between sanity and insanity .

People pass through a lot daily. They practically go through the eye of the needle. Many, not figuratively speaking carry the very weight of the world on their shoulders. Each day breaks with a new dimension of wahala and dusk without it simmering down. They pass through fire and it appears that they are being consumed even though their cry to God for help and mercy reverberates in their piety and selfless service.

Nothing looks cheering and reassuring in their life, even when their life,time, treasure and talents seem to be tools in the house of God, ready and available to be deployed for godly purposes. Would one blame such persons if they doubt God’s existence amidst life woes?

Like a movie mostly seen in Holywood, his life was snuffed in cold blood. His pregnant wife, parents and siblings should wear their dance shoes, dance around, clapping for God for such a great will of his? Would anybody blame them asking if God really exist? Or should they be shut up from asking God why?

Standing from a distance detached from their pains and shock, the temptation of treating such ordeal with levity might be here. Only when it happens to one, would one feel first hand the cramps and strains of losing loved ones in their prime.

It can be very painful when one shouts “Hello God” so deep with a never seen before energy, trust and confidence only to hear not the voice of God in reassuring manner, rather the echoes of God’s silence.

As frustrating as it can be , the truth of the matter is the existence of God which is independent of our experiences.

It is rather dependent on the very truth that he exists. Nothing validates it and nothing invalidates it too. He validates himself, the unmoved mover, living in isolation of the very complicated and conflicting impression about his existence and control over what happens around us. In him we all have our being and existence, we live and have our breath in him. Out side him is hell in whatever circumstances and pulling oneself by ones shoe stripes outside his command and ordinances may transiently look uhuru, but the long term adverse effects of it may be unbearable. Uju Kwa esse! ( enquire)

He knows! There is nothing we pass through that escapes his knowledge. He knows them in details.

You may ask where was he when Jesus cried Ehoi! Ehoi! On the cross? Where actually was he when Jesus amidst caked blood asked him to take away the cup of salvation from him? Silence! Deep Silence!!

God is beyond our human logic. He transcends our reasoning and comprehension, for a thousand years is like a split second before him.

To all those who lost dear ones in a very painful way. To those who feel abandoned by God. To those who cried earnestly for help, trusting God for healing, deliverance, favor, protection etc without him coming through at the nick of time. How painful! But such doesn’t in the least make him less a God.

He is still God in all these, like Jesus, resigning ones situation in God no matter how critical it may look is certainly the best way to go.

We are trapped in him, good or bad, worse or ugly, sticking to him, is a sure bet. Be patient! Doubt if such can give you relief, afterallnThomas doubted and Jesus showed up. But make sure you are at all times within his covering even in your doubt and rage of disappointing mood.

God is not dead! He is alive and he is still God regardless. Our redeemer liveth! In whatever circumstances we may find ourselves, he liveth!!

Jarlath Opara Jarlathuche@gmail.com