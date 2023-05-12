Path Naija News » Poem » When Deceleration Is Acceleration

When Deceleration Is Acceleration

Ndaba Sibanda May 12, 2023 0
Fusion Of Fact

On bumping into me, she didn’t mince

her words as if she sought to give me

a piece of her mind right on the road!

 

She halted, greeted me and professed:

I enjoy your poetry but please, please,

don’t tell me sickening ,stifling stories

about some misguided African leaders

who promote medical tourism overseas

instead of building viable, well- equipped,

staffed, funded health institutions at home.

I want to read poems about breakthroughs.

 

I said: that’s fine, relax, beloved reader,

I hear there’s a little medical leap forward

as far as the slowing down of Alzheimer’s

disease is concerned, I hope this is the start

of the end for this condition, but lots of hitches

lie ahead before donanemab can be given to patients.

 

You will recall that it’s a disorder that has baffled experts

for ages ,so its deceleration represents a medical advance.

She grinned and confessed: I was kidding, just

tell it like it is!

