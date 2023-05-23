Whatsapp Users Can Now Edit Sent Messages

Users of WhatsApp can now edit messages that have previously been sent thanks to a new feature.

The Chief Executive Officer of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, said this on Monday. Users of the instant messaging service will be able to edit messages even 15 minutes after sending them with the new feature.

“For the moments when you make a mistake or simply change your mind, you can now edit your sent messages on WhatsApp.

“We’re excited that you’ll now have more control over your chats, such as correcting misspellings or adding more context to a message.

“For this, within 15 minutes of sending the message, you have to tap and hold that message for a while and then select the option of ‘Edit’ from the menu.”

Users of the social media had to remove messages or make adjustments in a different message before the new function.

According to Meta, users are already receiving the feature, which will be made available to everyone in a few weeks.

While Twitter also gave premium users access to the messaging editing features, users of other platforms like Telegram and Signal have been utilizing them before WhatsApp.

