WhatsApp Announces 2 New Updates

WhatsApp, the widely-used messaging platform, is reportedly in the process of developing a new feature aimed at enhancing the experience of users joining existing groups. According to information shared by WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, the upcoming feature, tentatively named “Recent History Sharing,” will present up to 24 hours’ worth of messages from a group prior to a new member’s inclusion.

The proposed feature aims to provide valuable context to newly added members by showcasing messages sent by existing group participants in the preceding day. The twist here is that only group administrators will be able to enable this feature, granting them the authority to offer a more comprehensive overview of ongoing discussions.

However, the feature is still in its developmental phase, with no specific timeline for its release to the wider user base. Although not yet accessible for beta testers on the latest testing iteration of WhatsApp, the platform has been actively rolling out other enhancements, such as the Channels feature, which grants users access to a month’s worth of previous messages when joining a new channel.

While the Recent History Sharing feature may seem reminiscent of Channels, it differs in its scope, offering a condensed window of 24 hours as opposed to the extended timeline provided by Channels.

In the meantime, Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, has also made headlines with a forthcoming innovation. Meta’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, recently unveiled an automatic group naming feature. This feature will streamline the process of creating new group chats by automatically suggesting participant names as the group’s title, thereby eliminating the need for users to brainstorm and input a distinct group name.

While this new automatic group naming feature has been confirmed to be functional on the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android, it has not yet made its way to the iOS version of the app. Users can anticipate the feature’s gradual rollout across various platforms over the upcoming weeks, offering a more seamless group creation experience.