What’s In Your Hands

‘But Jael, Heber’s wife, picked up a tent peg and a hammer and went quietly to him while he lay fast asleep, exhausted. She drove the peg through his temple into the ground, and he died.’ Judges 4:21 (NIV).

Because women of this time were in charge of pitching the tents, Jael had no problem driving a tent peg into Sisera’s head while he slept. By using the resources that Jael had a hand, she had the honor of defeating the enemy and bringing glory to God.

It takes courage and initiative to use what we have been given to do the work God asks us to do. Sometimes we think we need more. More time, more money, more skills, more resources.

But in fact, we need to simply consider what is already in our hands. The little we have to offer is enough. God multiplies our offerings to bring an increase beyond our imagination. One boy brought two small fish and five loaves of bread, yet God gave the increase. One widow brought a meagre offering of flour and oil, yet God gave the increase.

Vats of water are turned into wine, empty nets are soon bursting with fish, blind eyes are given sight, ailing bodies are made well. Whatever is offered, meager and broken as it may appear, God is able to use it for His good purposes and glory.

Prayer:

‘Heavenly Father, thank you for the gifts you’ve given me to use for the blessing of others and to glorify you. Help me to give what is in my hands with faith, in humility and with deep love and gratitude to you.’

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!

Final Thoughts:

It is God’s job to make more of what we have. No longer do we need to try harder to bring more to God, let’s have the faith to believe that He makes something good out of whatever is in our hands.

Our skills, our resources, our money and our time is enough. Offer whatever He has blessed us with just now and watch what God will do. Bring it to Him, without hesitation, without excuses, without embarrassment.

The poor widow with one mite gave all that she had and Jesus was pleased with her small offering. She did not think, ‘this isn’t enough, it won’t do.’ She gave in faith, in humility and in love. And that is just what God wants us to do too with what’s in our hands.

Be Greatly Blessed!