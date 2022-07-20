“Finally, brothers and sisters, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable – if anything is excellent or praiseworthy – think about such things” Philippians 4:8

Take a moment today to think of one gift from our Lord that brings you joy. Consider all of the positive feelings that are connected with it. Sometimes we can get caught up in a negative loop of emotions and it can be helpful to think of these positive things. What other things are going well in your life?

What is noble in your life at the moment? Think of someone who sticks to their word and works for the betterment of those they know. How can we work to be more like these types of people? What is true in your life right now? Think of a time recently when you put forth your best and truthful intentions towards another. Didn’t it feel good to be truthful?

What is excellent and praiseworthy in your life? Think of something that recently happened that went particularly well. It doesn’t have to be a major event, for small things can certainly have excellent outcomes! What a joy it must have been to see something go well! A true gift from the Lord.

Would you have thought of these things today if not otherwise prompted? Sometimes it can be tough to see the positive things going on in our lives. But once we begin to see a few small positive things, we begin to change our entire outlook!

Prayer:

“Lord, help me to begin seeing things in a more positive manner. Help me to look for what is lovely in my life. Show me the things that are admirable so that I may build them up. Put forth the things in my life that are excellent and praiseworthy so that I may appreciate them in their fullest. I am grateful for these gifts that you provide for me.”

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!

Final Thoughts:

What a difference the power of positivity can have on your life! Perhaps the hardest part of positive thinking is getting started. Fear not! Take that first step, and then rejoice as each day becomes easier to see in a more positive manner. As you find your thought process changing, you’ll begin to notice positive thoughts from things you’d never even noticed before!

If you have someone in your life that would benefit from hearing these words, please help spread the love of the Lord!

Be Greatly Blessed!