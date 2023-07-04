Path The News Chronicle » Technology » What You Need To Know As Tweet Deck Becomes Exclusive

What You Need To Know As Tweet Deck Becomes Exclusive

Twitter has recently announced a significant change regarding its popular program, TweetDeck. Starting next month, access to TweetDeck will be limited to “verified” users only. This decision comes as Twitter, now owned by billionaire Elon Musk, has been exploring different strategies to generate profits, including staff reductions and an increased focus on paid subscriptions.

In Twitter’s context, verified users are primarily individuals who have paid for a blue check mark on their profiles. However, Musk has also granted this verification to certain users, while others inherited it from the previous administration.

TweetDeck, which was introduced over a decade ago, allows users to view multiple accounts simultaneously, presenting messages in separate columns. Furthermore, its search and posting features function differently from the regular Twitter website or app.

In a support message shared on Monday, Twitter informed its users that a new version of TweetDeck with various enhancements is being launched. The message also stated that starting in 30 days, only verified users will have access to TweetDeck.

Over the weekend, a series of changes in Twitter’s operations caused numerous TweetDeck users to encounter difficulties in viewing posts. It is worth noting that Twitter acquired London-based TweetDeck back in 2011, with estimates from technology media placing the acquisition price at $40 million at that time.

