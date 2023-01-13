In 2023, there will likely be a variety of digital tools available to businesses to help automate operations. Some examples include:

Enterprise resource planning (ERP) software, which can integrate and manage a company’s core business processes, such as accounting, inventory management, and human resources.

Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software, which can automate and manage customer interactions and data.

Supply Chain Management (SCM) software, that helps companies automate and optimize the flow of goods and services from suppliers to customers.

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) tools, which can help businesses automate tasks such as data analysis and prediction, customer service, and even decision making.

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software, can automate repetitive, rule-based tasks, such as data entry, that would normally be performed by a human.

Workflow Automation Tools, which can help automate and streamline internal processes and communication.

All these tools are designed to automate business processes and help companies work more efficiently and effectively.