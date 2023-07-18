What Would Obi Have Done Differently?

Who knows this answer? What exactly would Peter Obi have done differently from what Bola Ahmed Tinubu is doing if he was declared winner?

There are a whole lot! Yes I know, a whole lot he would have done differently from the figment of one’s imaginations, but what are those things in concrete terms?

Nothing comes exactly the same in politics. Even rigging which of course has become a very viable channel, a gateway into political power isn’t monotonous. There are variants, many brands of rigging which many deploy to get to power against the will of the masses.

What exactly would his Excellency do differently, especially as it concerns fuel subsidy?

Would he have acted differently in Emefiele’ case? What of the EFCC Chairman? Would he have suspended him? The Service Chiefs? What about the sack of the IG of Police? Would he have made a request for a loan within two months in office? Giving the national assembly a bigger chunk of it while the poor masses struggle for mere crumps? proposing a laughable and senseless 8K fuel subsidy alleviation for poor families?

What exactly would he have done differently?

Tinubu’ administration within these horrible two months have played their cards on the table. We have seen all the colors in his box card, nothing exciting. He has played his lyrics and his dance steps are very obvious and predictable, nothing special.

For lack of adequate word, we are in a motionless mood , flying from the ground to an anthill. There isn’t much difference from his leadership intentions and that of his immediate predecessor. Deeper into this stinking hole of bad leadership we keep on sinking by day.

I still ask what would have Peter done differently? Is Nigeria’ problem beyond redemption? A country that is spiritually remote controlled by bad and negative energies to fail no matter the good intentions of her leaders?

What exactly is the problem? Leadership or an inherited curse of no good and decent living for the masses?

We want to know what Obi would have done differently, the brand of Obi’ style and the dynamic power of this wand that may appear magical.

Nigeria is in a free fall mode . Even the masses have lost breath to complain and protest. Beaten to pulp, grinded and mashed , there isn’t anything left in them to cry out against any oppressive treatment.

Whatever is done to them now, their reaction wouldn’t express anything more than “sit don look”. They are down! Flatly down! Which other fear for a fall would they entertain?

Still on this question, what would Obi have done differently, if he was declared winner on the 1st of March and sworn in on the 29th of May? What exactly?

Let the judiciary help us unravel this mystery. Let them reset the wrongly programmed political clock of our democracy. It is obvious it was barefacedly programmed in error.

Just reprogram the clock to where it was initially meant to be, our earnest plea to the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal. Is this too much to ask? Only then can one say in concrete terms what Obi would have done differently.

Nigerians are beaten! Their strength gone! They can only look helplessly waiting for that Messiah in whom their mandate resides.

Nigeria! I weep!!

Jarlath Opara Jarlathuche@gmail.com