JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, February 16, 2022 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- To mark International Women’s Day, March 8, Africa.com is hosting an unprecedented virtual event, What Women CEOs in Africa Need to Know about Artificial Intelligence, in collaboration with Harvard Business School Professor Karim Lakhani and Harvard Business School Professor Tsedal Neeley. The event will convene the 60+ women identified for the Africa.com Definitive List of Women CEOs – those women who run listed corporations in Africa with over $100 million in revenue or $150 million in market capitalization, based on data provided by Bloomberg.

Confirmed speakers, who will speak about their company’s use of artificial intelligence (“AI”) in Africa, include the following business leaders from the Africa.com Definitive List of Women CEOs: Lillian Barnard, Managing Director, Microsoft, South Africa; Brenda Mbathi, President, GE East Africa; Aida Diarra, Head of Sub-Saharan Africa, VISA; Amelia Beattie, Chief Executive, Liberty Two Degrees; Helene Echevin, CEO, CIEL Healthcare.

The event is a one-stop, strategic business primer on AI, presented for a generalist, executive audience interested in Africa. The summit begins with a fascinating presentation on how implicit biases are built into today’s AI algorithms, and the resulting implications for the use of AI among Africans and women. Another dynamic element to the event will be a video presentation showcasing the African women leading in the AI industry.

Global experts in AI will share their knowledge on the latest developments within the key industries important to Africa: financial services, telecoms, natural resources, agriculture, and technology. Among the speakers on these topics are the senior executives who oversee the adoption of artificial intelligence for some of the world’s largest corporations including JPMorgan Chase and Verizon. Professor Tsedal Neeley of Harvard Business School will present the important topic of how to get large organisations to adopt an AI mindset.

Another highlight of the event will be when Africa.com reveals its 2022 Definitive List of Women CEOs. In its second year, the list is a unique, data-driven research effort that highlights the women who lead big business in Africa.

Africa.com Chair Teresa Clarke said, “We are thrilled to empower African women CEOs by providing them with a leading edge understanding of how AI is changing business throughout the world.We expect that African male CEOs will also join this event to take advantage of the valuable content being presented.”

What Women CEOs in Africa Need to Know about Artificial Intelligence is brought to you by Standard Bank.

