Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez has opined that his team must win most of the remaining games to lift the trophy.

Speaking ahead of today’s game against Getafe, Xaxi gave updates about some of the players.

He stated that though Barca are leading the league with 10 points with a game in hand, they must remain resolute to win the league.

He said: “Getafe are a direct and aggressive side. I foresee a difficult game.”

“There are still 10 games left and we will have to win many of them if we want to win La Liga.”

“Opportunity for youngsters? Those who we consider can help us the most will play. We don’t look at age.”

“The injured players? Next week, most of them will be available. They have worked well and are in the final stretch of their recovery.”

“Signing a right-back? I’m happy with the performance of all the players who have had to play there. Kounde, Araújo, Sergi Roberto, and even Balde… We’ll think about planning for next season later.”

“I have the feeling that Gavi would not be as happy at any other club as he is at Barça. He’s fundamental here.”

“Eric García is a centre-back, but he can adapt to the role of a pivot with his passing abilities. He’s an impeccable professional in all aspects.”

“My renewal? There are conversations with the President, with Mateu and Jordi. There is trust and there will be no problem understanding each other. But for now, the full focus is on La Liga.”

“When you don’t have two or three of the most important players in the squad, it shows. And, unfortunately, a lot.”

“Alba is a magnificent passer and we have to take advantage of his qualities. Balde also generates a lot. They have different profiles, but we must take advantage of both.”