What To Know About Executive Orders Signed By Tinubu And What It Means For Nigeria Economy

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent signing of an executive order has garnered attention and raised curiosity about its significance for the Nigerian economy. This move holds several key implications that are worth understanding.

The executive order, which bears significant importance, is aimed at addressing the pressing issue of arbitrary taxation policies that have burdened businesses and individuals, leading to economic hardships. By taking this step, President Tinubu demonstrates a proactive approach to alleviate the prevailing challenges and foster a more favorable economic environment.

One crucial aspect of the executive order is the Finance Act (Effective Date Variation) Order, which defers the implementation date of changes in the Act to September 1, 2023. This extension ensures that a substantial 90-day notice period is provided for tax adjustments. By doing so, the President emphasizes the importance of transparency and fairness in tax reforms.

Another aspect pertains to the Customs, Excise Tariff (Variation) Amendment Order, which effectively shifts the commencement date of tax changes to August 1, 2023. This adjustment allows stakeholders to adequately prepare for the new taxation framework, minimizing any potential disruptions to business operations.

Furthermore, President Tinubu’s executive order brings temporary relief by suspending several taxes. The 5% Excise Tax on telecommunication services, the escalation of Excise Duties on locally manufactured products, and the recently introduced Green Tax on single-use plastics have all been put on hold. These measures aim to alleviate the financial burden on businesses and households impacted by these tax adjustments.

Additionally, the executive order encompasses the suspension of the Import Tax Adjustment levy on specific vehicles, providing further respite for affected sectors. This decision acknowledges the challenges faced by businesses in procuring vehicles and seeks to ease the financial strain associated with import taxes.

Overall, President Tinubu’s executive order signifies a commitment to promoting a business-friendly environment and mitigating the adverse effects of tax adjustments on the Nigerian economy. By implementing these measures, the government seeks to alleviate economic hardships, foster growth, and provide relief to businesses and households affected by taxation policies.

