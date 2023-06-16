What Tinubu Said After Inaugurating National Economic Council

President Bola Tinubu has urged state governors to ensure effective governance for the welfare of the people. In his address during the inauguration of the National Economic Council (NEC), headed by Vice President Kashim Shettima, President Tinubu emphasized that the governors have no room for failure. He reminded them that they had actively sought public support, campaigned tirelessly, and even engaged in celebratory dances during the 2023 election campaigns. The President noted that Nigerians are eager for reforms and expect swift action.

President Tinubu called upon the Council to provide support to his administration in the process of transforming the country’s economic prospects. He stressed the importance of collaboration among the members, emphasizing that such cooperation should not be viewed as a negative thing.

Following the inauguration ceremony, the NEC immediately commenced its inaugural meeting at the State House in Abuja. The Council convenes on a monthly basis and is entrusted with advising the President on matters pertaining to the economic affairs of the Federation. Specifically, it is tasked with coordinating the economic planning efforts and programs of the various governments within the Federation.

The membership of the NEC comprises all 36 State Governors, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and other government officials who are co-opted into the Council.

During the commencement of the NEC meeting, several governors were in attendance. Among them were Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State, Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State, and Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State. The gathering also included Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State, Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State, Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State, Governor Umar Dikko Radda of Katsina State, and Governor Hycinth Alia of Benue State.

Furthermore, the meeting was attended by Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba State, Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, Governor Mohammed Bago of Niger State, and Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State.

Other attendees included Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State, Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, Governor Alex Otti of Abia State, Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State, Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Acting Governor Lucky Ayedatiwa of Ondo State, and Deputy Governor Umar Kadafur of Borno State.

Key government officials present at the ongoing meeting were the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume; the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari; the acting Accountant General of the Federation, Oluwatoyin Madein; the acting Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Folashodun Shonubi; Permanent Secretaries from the Ministries of Budget and National Planning, the Federal Capital Territory Administration, and the State House.

