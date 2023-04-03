Barcelona legend, Gerard Piqué has disclosed that since the un-ceremonial end of his affair with singer Shakira, he has been receiving backlash from her fans.

Fielding questions from newsmen, the former Spain international said he, however, does not care about the criticisms.

Recall that on June 4, 2022, the couple announced that they’d ended their relationship in a joint statement after 11 years together.

“My ex-partner, Shakira… You don’t know the criticism I’ve been getting from her fans… It’s huge. But I don’t care at all. I don’t know them in real life, they have no life and only know how to criticize, they are like robots. Why should I give them any importance?”

“We are born to do whatever we want. If they don’t agree, I don’t care. If you are famous, they try to find flaws in you. If you are successful, it’s because you have a lot of money. If you’re not successful, you’re a failure. It’s always the same. Live your life.”

“These new generations, the pressure they are under, because of how they look, how people see them, social media… All this sh*t. We’re going down a f*cking sh*tty path in society. We put pressure on people… Children who have a bad time because of this. Let them live.”

Reacting to the speculation surrounding Lionel Messi’s return to Barca, he said “It would be amazing for Leo Messi to return to Barça, but forcing situations too much I feel it can be negative. I would let Messi’s return happen naturally, in the end it will happen because I think both parties want it to happen.”

“Puyol had been at Barça for 11 years and had never partied before. One day I invited him, and he accepted. He went out twice with me, and then a rumour came out in the media that Puyol partied a lot. He got angry and never went out partying again.”

“Two days after being knocked out of the Copa del Rey in a season against Sevilla, I went on a party and Pep noticed. He scolded me, fined me and didn’t include me in the next game.”

“Once it was very cold in Barcelona, but I was wearing short sleeves. A photo of me in the snow and me in short sleeves appeared. Pep saw it and scolded me, fined me, didn’t call me for the game and made me pay for a meal for the team, as I was putting my health at risk.”