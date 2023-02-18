“A servant girl named Rhoda came to open it. When she recognized Peter’s voice, she was so overjoyed that, instead of opening the door, she ran back inside and told everyone, ‘Peter is standing at the door!’ ‘You’re out of your mind!’ they said.” – Acts 12:13–15 NLT

In 1849, two missionaries claimed to have made discoveries many found impossible to believe.

One missionary, Johann Krapf, described seeing a mountain in East Africa (later called Mount Kenya) that was capped with snow! Around the same time, another missionary, Johannes Rebmann, discovered Mount Kilimanjaro, declaring that this mountain, too, was covered with snow.

But the Royal Geographical Society in London seriously doubted the findings. These missionaries described seeing snow on mountains in one of the hottest places on earth. To them, this seemed ridiculous. Yet what seemed impossible was, in fact, true. These mountains were capped with snow!

We can easily be governed by what we think seems likely, what makes sense to our minds, and is consistent with our experiences. In the process, we can limit God and find ourselves filled with doubt.

The early church experienced something like this when Peter was imprisoned. They prayed fervently for his release. Yet when God answered their prayers and Rhoda told them Peter was at the door, they claimed she must be out of her mind!

What seems impossible? Commit every situation to God. Believe Him for answers and healing. Have faith, and don’t doubt. He is the God of miracles. Trust Him.

*Reflection Question:*

What impossible situation are you trusting God with today?

*Prayer*

Father, I commit these situations to You: ________. All things are possible with You. I trust You. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Acts 12

