The Lagos State Government has urged prospective developers/owners of buildings in the State to desist from engaging the services of third parties and touts while processing their Planning Permits from the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA).

The warning, according to the General Manager of the Authority, Tpl. Kehinde Osinaike became necessary in view of the negative image which the impostors are giving LASPPPA and by extension the State Government.

Osinaike, who gave the warning recently during a review meeting with the management and staff of the Authority, said there is a need to find a permanent solution to the complaints from prospective house developers on allegations of high cost and delay in the procurement of Planning Permits.

He said that it was expedient for members of the public to assist the Authority in curbing the practice of cutting corners and unnecessary delays in the processing and issuance of Planning Permits from the Authority by always insisting on dealing with genuine LASPPPA officials.

Tpl Osinaike lamented that when the public patronises touts and unscrupulous third parties they often illegally add fees outside of the government’s statutory charges.

“This explains why it is important for all prospective house owners to ensure that all the required documents and clearances from all relevant Government Agencies required for the processing of Planning Permits are obtained ahead of filing-in application for grant of Planning Permit, in order to curb unnecessary delays in the issuance of Planning Permits”, he stated.

He equally urged clients to ensure that they fulfil their civic responsibility to the government by ensuring that their taxes are adequately and regularly paid as the release of approved Planning Permit is predicated on the evidence of tax clearance, emphasising that the Authority remains committed to the policy of “10-Day Deal” for the commencement and completion of planning applications.

The General Manager reiterated the zero-tolerance stance of the State Government on illegal development and called for voluntary compliance of stakeholders in the built environment to Physical Planning Permit Laws and Regulations as a way of addressing incidents of building collapse and its attendant effects.

Osinaike said the Authority appreciates the comments, observations and opinions of the public and that Lagosians should continue to draw the Authority’s attention to any anomaly in the spirit of ‘See Something, Say Something’ during their Physical Planning processing.

He also urged the public to visit LASPPPA Head Office, at Oba Akinjobi Way, Old Secretariat, GRA, Ikeja for further enquiries and clarifications or contact the Authority through its email: laspppa@lagosstate.gov.ng or call 08033245420, 08023146227 for a prompt response.