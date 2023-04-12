President Muhammadu Buhari has extended heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Anambra State, as well as the Mbadinuju family of Uli, Ihiala LGA on the passing of Dr. Chinwoke Mbadinuju, former governor of Anambra State (1999-2003).

A statement by Femi Adesina said the President believes that the late Mbadinuju’s legacy of bringing peace and development to the State, including ending the long years of violent conflict in Umuleri and Aguleri, during his administration as governor, will forever remain an important part of the history of Anambra.

“He will also be remembered for his vision for the people of the State and beyond on quality education and entrepreneurship, leading to the establishment of the Anambra State University, now Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University.

“Paying tribute to the dogged determination of the seasoned academic, journalist and lawyer in inspiring and empowering many young people to believe in the power of their dreams and achieve their potentials, President Buhari urges family, friends, colleagues and well-wishers to reflect on the contributions of the former governor in building lives and communities.”

Buhari prayed that the memory of the departed will be a blessing and inspiration to all that mourn.