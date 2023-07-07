What Makes Threads Different From Twitter?

Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of Meta, has recently launched a new app called “Threads by Instagram,” which has captured the attention of many users. This app is being compared to Elon Musk’s Twitter app due to its similar features. Zuckerberg believes that Threads has the potential to surpass Twitter, as he aims to capitalize on some of Twitter’s shortcomings.

According to Zuckerberg, Threads offers a welcoming and open public space for conversations, incorporating the best aspects of Instagram to create a fresh experience for sharing thoughts and ideas. While there are similarities between Threads and Twitter, there are also distinctive features that set them apart. However, it remains to be seen whether these features will remain permanent or be updated in the future.

Unlike Twitter, Threads does not have a direct messaging (DM) feature, making it purely a conversational app. It can be likened to the textual form of Instagram, as Zuckerberg envisioned. To send a direct message to another user, one must switch to the Instagram handle of that user, as Threads has a direct link to Instagram.

Another notable difference between Threads and Twitter is the absence of a live audio conversation feature. Twitter’s “Spaces,” which is similar to the Clubhouse app, has garnered interest recently. However, it is speculated that Meta might introduce this feature in a future update of the app.

In contrast to most social media platforms, Threads does not support hashtags. Hashtags are commonly used to follow specific conversations, but on Threads, including a hashtag in a post does not activate any particular functionality. Similarly, on Instagram, including a link in a post does not make it active.

One prominent feature exclusive to Twitter is the trend table. By clicking or tapping the search button, users can access this feature, which displays words, phrases, or topics that are being mentioned at a higher rate than others. The trend table allows users to stay informed about popular conversations happening in real-time. Unfortunately, this feature is currently not available on Threads.

Early adopters of the Threads app have expressed concern about the potential repercussions on their Instagram accounts. According to Instagram’s “help center,” deleting one’s Threads profile and data will result in the loss of the associated Instagram account. Additionally, deactivating an Instagram account will deactivate the Threads profile as well. Threads and Instagram are tightly synchronized, meaning that actions performed on one platform affect the other.

