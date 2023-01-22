Each time I hear that someone has passed on apart from having some grief depending on the closeness and the circumstances surrounding the death, the second thing that comes to me is, how does a man die? What really kills a man? You may quickly off the cuff say sickness? ( hypertension, diabetes, heart attack, old age, accident, diabolic manipulations etc) These are things that have come to stay in our subconscious as possible things that could make a man die.

Even those that didn’t express or show any sign of sickness but peacefully passed on in their sleep What killed them?

We say this always, “We die everyday, each day that dawns and dusks brings us closer to our grave” though a cliché but the reality of it is quite uncontestable. If we die everyday, coming closer to our grave each day, could it be safe to say that nothing kills a man? that we all die everyday, moving daily to our death?

Could it be safe to say that once a man is born he begins his journey to death with a time frame to finish the distance of his life and embrace the tape of death?

Aren’t we mere “toy” in the hand of God? Who whines us to full capacity, creating a divine momentum and allows us to run out our steam and naturally park?

Take a 90 year old man, remove his blood, remove his kidney, his heart, liver etc and replace them with that of a ten year old person, would that change his original time to die? If same process is done in reverse order will it make a ten year old person die earlier than his set time? What is his set time after all?

What kills a man? Sickness? But many have been sick, bed ridden, unconscious but still breathing, far from dying.

What kills a man? Accident! But many have had terrible ghastly accidents but are still living.

What kills a man? Old age! A lot of people in their geriatric age are crousing with life with no sign of weakness.

What kills a man? Diabolic means! Many have survived such attacks living their lives as if nothing happens, like water off the back of a duck?

When a man dies don’t be quick to conclude that he died of this or that. Think more deep , you may find out if there are things that kill a man or he just passed.

If nothing but destiny caused a man to come to life through a process only God knows and designs why would it be something outside what caused him to be that will cause him to die?

Think about it when next you want say what killed a man.

This world is deep! Deeper than the depth we have in our subconscious as its depth. Things are far beyond what they seem to be.

Don’t be surprised to realise that we are all living elsewhere but in this place called earth 😃. That is how deep and mysterious it can get.

Go to church today, maybe God will reveal to you the unimaginable things of this world.

Happy Sunday!

Jarlath Uche Opara Jarlathuche@gmail.com