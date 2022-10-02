On a lonely literary journey ,the bard travelled
often with difficulty, navigating negativity, noise,
paucity, stereotypical editorship & censorship.
On a journey to wellness ,a stout ,serious man
had to deal with terminologies and questions like
“what makes pigs fat, man?”, “rustics eat too much!”
On a pathway to peace, healing, health and happiness,
a soul was told,” don’t go against the current, it’s futile,
who in your fam has ever been calm, happy & healthy?”
On a mission to recovery or reinvention, the lady
was told she wasn’t going to recover from it,
it was hereditary, it was a fine family affair!
On a voyage out of the void ,the lost,
out of the doldrums and prisons, the pirate
was told his decision was doomed and dump.
When a street kid told others she was leaving them
to live with a relative, they frowned on her decision,
they derided her, ” no freedom & customers there “.
Listening is an art, it’s good to listen ,but life-changing,
personal decisions & convictions are deaf, since they
are driven by visions, beginnings & underpinnings.
