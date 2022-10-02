On a lonely literary journey ,the bard travelled

often with difficulty, navigating negativity, noise,

paucity, stereotypical editorship & censorship.

On a journey to wellness ,a stout ,serious man

had to deal with terminologies and questions like

“what makes pigs fat, man?”, “rustics eat too much!”

On a pathway to peace, healing, health and happiness,

a soul was told,” don’t go against the current, it’s futile,

who in your fam has ever been calm, happy & healthy?”

On a mission to recovery or reinvention, the lady

was told she wasn’t going to recover from it,

it was hereditary, it was a fine family affair!

On a voyage out of the void ,the lost,

out of the doldrums and prisons, the pirate

was told his decision was doomed and dump.

When a street kid told others she was leaving them

to live with a relative, they frowned on her decision,

they derided her, ” no freedom & customers there “.

Listening is an art, it’s good to listen ,but life-changing,

personal decisions & convictions are deaf, since they

are driven by visions, beginnings & underpinnings.