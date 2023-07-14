What is causing the deadly heat wave currently sweeping Europe?

Since April 2023, a deadly heat wave has been sweeping Europe, bearing the potential to reach record-breaking temperatures. The situation has raised significant concerns about the impact on public health, especially with the influx of tourists visiting the continent.

On Monday, the World Meteorological Organization stated that in the first few days of July, Europe saw the hottest few days on record. Following the hottest June on record, with unprecedented sea surface temperatures and record low Antarctic sea ice extent.

According to The European Space Agency, this heat coincides with the onset of El Niño, the natural phenomenon warming the Pacific Ocean. It is expected that the global temperature will rise further and more weather records will be broken. Currently, parts of Spain, France, Greece, Croatia, and Italy are all facing intense heat, with temperatures rising over 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit). In Italy, temperatures could reach unprecedented levels. Sardinia and Sicily are expected to be close to the current European temperature record of 48.8 degrees Celsius (nearly 120 Fahrenheit).

ESA reported that heat is one of the deadliest natural hazards, with more than 61,000 people dying in Europe’s searing summer heat wave in 2022. The current heat wave named “Cerberus” by the Italian Meteorological Society has prompted further fears for people’s health.

In reference to the question of the cause of the heat waves sweeping Europe, Science Media Centre questioned scientists to understand the extreme heat wave.

Dr. Melissa Lazenby, Lecturer in Climate Change, University of Sussex, commented that

“the current European heatwave is being driven by stable atmospheric conditions from a stationary high pressures feature. This heatwave is likely driven by a combination of climate change, El Niño, and a stationary high-pressure system also known as an anticyclone. Europe is not particularly affected by El Niño events directly… therefore it is likely the high-pressure system and climate change that are the main contributors to this heatwave event. It is not possible to determine all the drivers and their exact contributions to the current heatwave in Europe, only a full attribution study after the event will illustrate the exact drivers and their proportion of impact on the event.”

Dr. Chloe Brimicombe, Climate Scientist and Extreme Heat Researcher, University of Graz, said

“We know that high-pressure patterns such as that currently over mainland Europe [are] increasing in likelihood with climate change and that heatwaves are more intense when there [have] been prolonged dry periods which we have seen this year. Certain weather patterns are also more likely with an El Nino and other teleconnections… the Saharan dust presents more of a potential health challenge for southern Europe – increasing dust content and pollution. This heatwave presents a challenge to Europe’s health, productivity, infrastructure, and agriculture.”

Prof Julienne Stroeve, Professor of Polar Observation & Modelling, University College London (UCL), said

“Last week there was extreme heat over NW Africa that has been since moving northwards over Europe. Looking at the 500 hPa Geopotential heights shows a heat dome that stretches from NW Africa through Southern Europe… this appears to be stuck in place at the moment and thus the persistence of the heat wave.”

Dr. Leslie Mabon, Lecturer in Environmental Systems, at The Open University, said

“To an extent, the European heatwave we are seeing in summer 2023 reflects what has been observed over the last few years in the science. Namely, that Europe has been warming much faster than other continents in recent decades, and that this trend is especially pronounced in north-west Europe – including the UK. A common theme across much of the research is that it is difficult to pinpoint one single factor that is responsible for making Europe warm so fast. This is because there are so many complex relationships between the different elements in the system, which are still being researched and understood. However, we can be in absolutely no doubt that a critical driver behind this warming trend is carbon dioxide emissions from the burning of fossil fuels. Until we rapidly reduce emissions from fossil fuels, extremes like the heatwave we are seeing in Europe at the moment are going to become more and more likely. The differences that we are seeing in the extent of warming both globally and between regions of Europe are also a stark reminder that the earth’s climate is a complex system. As we get to higher degrees of warming, the danger of feedback loops or unexpected events occurring becomes greater. This is why we need to urgently reduce emissions from fossil fuels and limit the extent of global heating at all costs.”

As the continent experiences one of its worst weather phenomena, locals and tourist are asked to take precautions like regularly drinking water, avoiding sodas and alcohol, avoiding exercise at the hottest time of the day, wearing light clothes, and so on.

Heat waves can lead to an increased risk of heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heatstroke. mild symptoms like dehydration and fatigue, and can have detrimental effects on agriculture, causing crop failures, reduced yields, and livestock losses. They can also result in water shortages, drought conditions, and an increased risk of wildfires. Hopefully, it will be over before severe damages are incurred.