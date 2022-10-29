Diplomatic passport; is a type of international identity document issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs defining the positions of diplomats and grants them privileges.

Diplomatic passports are issued to government officials and their families who have been sent abroad to attend congresses and conferences.

Who Can Get Diplomatic Passports?

Diplomatic passports are issued to officials working at certain levels of the state and to their families under certain conditions.

Members of National Assembly,

Ministers.

President and members of the National Judicial council

Supreme Court justices,

Council of State members

President of Appeal court

Attorney General of the Republic,

Generals,

Admirals,

Former presidents,

Former senate presidents of the legislature,

Former foreign ministers,

Secretary to the government of the federation.

Head of religious affairs,

Governors,

Local governments chairmen.

Those sent to participate in international official negotiations, contracts or international meetings to attend congresses and conferences, on behalf of the government,

Those sent to serve permanent or temporary duties by foreign governments or international entities,

Government officials and their families who are in political couriers duties etc. can have the diplomatic passports.

3) Can a third party travel with another person’s diplomatic passport?

The answer is no,

Diplomatic passport is only limited to the bearer and his/her family

A third party cannot be given a visa on account of being the diplomatic passport’s holder aide.