By Merit Ugolo

Nigeria’s immediate past president, Goodluck Jonathan has averred that to move the country forward, the citizens of the nation must work together as a single entity.

The former Nigerian number one made the remark when he played host to the candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi in his residence in Bayelsa State.

In his usual diplomatic approach, Jonathan stated that whoever emerges the nation’s leader must work towards uniting the country.

He emphasized the need for a credible election in 2023.

Sharing pictures on his Facebook page, he wrote:

Today I received in audience members of the Presidential Campaign Council of the Labour Party led by its presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi.

I reiterated that to move Nigeria forward, we all must see it as our own country and believe in the unity of the nation . Whoever becomes the next president must work towards uniting the nation .

I also stressed on the need for a credible election and urge the Labour Party and all other parties and their supporters to conduct their campaigns peacefully.