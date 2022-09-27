In continuation of his nationwide consultations, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, yesterday, met with a former president of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo.

Obi disclosed this development in a post on Facebook.

According to the Labour Party flagbearer, the meeting was hinged on national interest matters.

Sharing pictures, Obi wrote: “I deeply appreciate the opportunity to hold extensive discussions with President Olusegun Obasanjo earlier today on arising national interest matters.

“As usual, the exchanges were forthright and animated.”

It could be recalled that a day earlier, Obi visited a former military president of Nigeria, Abdulsalami Abubakar.