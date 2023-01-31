“After looking around at them with anger, grieved at their hardness of heart, He said to the man, ‘Stretch out your hand.’ And he stretched it out, and his hand was restored.” – Mark 3:5 NASB

Entering a synagogue on the Sabbath, Jesus saw a man with a withered hand. While He focused on the man, nearby Pharisees studied Jesus, only concerned whether He would heal the man. Jesus knew the thoughts of these observers, asking them, “Is it lawful to do good on the Sabbath or to do harm?” (v. 4) They listened but remained silent.

Jesus was angered by their reaction. Although these religious leaders represented His Father, they were poor examples. Jesus also was “grieved.” The Greek word suggests He was distressed and saddened by their hard hearts and closed minds. They were more interested in their own interpretations than in God’s full revelation or the health of this man.

Despite their attitudes, Jesus healed the man. The Pharisees immediately left, plotting how to destroy Him.

We can understand why Jesus was angry. But perhaps it was His grief that speaks most to us; their hardness grieved Him. Despite their religious background, they were not really concerned about God or His people.

We can imagine Jesus must have the same reaction toward some people in our time too—anger toward those who twist His Word, but also grief. He knows the power of the Gospel and how it can change lives. Yet He is sad when so many reject His Word, refusing to believe.

Don’t harden your heart or grieve the Savior. Listen to His Word. Don’t limit Him. Trust Him.

*Reflection Question:*

Are you grieved by others’ rejection of the Gospel?

*Prayer*

Dear Lord Jesus, I have faith in Your Word. I believe in the power of the Gospel. Use me to impact others. In Your name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Mark 3