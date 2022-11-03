“As it is written: ‘Eye has not seen, nor ear heard, nor have entered into the heart of man the things which God has prepared for those who love Him.’” *– 1 Corinthians 2:9*

Heaven is a word used by poets, songwriters, politicians, and pagans alike. In some contexts, Heaven simply means the sky above or a wonderful experience. It symbolizes ideas – even for atheists.

For others, Heaven is a code word for their vision of God or concepts like fate or the future. George Washington, for example, issued an order in September 1776, declaring the country could be saved only with “the blessing of Heaven.” Benjamin Franklin told the American Constitutional Convention in June 1787 to implore “the assistance of Heaven.”

Heaven is central to many civilizations. When he arrived in China in the 13th century, Marco Polo was impressed by “the City of Heaven,” calling what is modern-day Hangzhou the greatest city in the world.

Heaven is not an idea but a real place. It is our eternal destination. Heaven is God’s “holy dwelling place” (Deuteronomy 26:15). We will spend eternity there (1 Thessalonians 4:17). Jesus has prepared a place for us there (John 14:1). We should store our treasures in Heaven (Matthew 6:20). Our real citizenship is there (Philippians 3:20).

Some, like John, have seen glimpses of Heaven. But no matter what we have seen, the Bible makes clear that nothing can prepare us for its glories. It is beyond our comprehension!

Don’t allow problems to dominate your mind and heart. Think about Heaven and all God has prepared for you! Praise Him!

*Reflection Question:*

What comes to your mind when you think about Heaven?

*Prayer*

Father, I commit these storms to You: ______. Thank You for watching over me. Thank You for guiding and protecting me. In Jesus’ name, amen.

