“By His stripes we were healed!” 1 Peter 2:24

How do we handle it when, after having received healing from the Lord, the enemy tries to knock us down with the same symptoms and whispers in our ear, “God didn’t heal you! Look at you! You are still sick!”

That is a lie! We can’t listen to that kind of talk. Our response should always be:” WHAT DOES THE WORD SAY?”

Here’s the question I once heard a minister say that we must ask ourselves: “WHO told you?” WHO told you that you are…sick? WHO told you you’ll never measure up? WHO told you? A friend, a teacher, a parent, satan? So what! What does the Word say?

As always, we must turn to the Word, the final standard through which our every thought and word must be filtered. We have to form a new habit and speak what Jesus speaks over us. For example:

We are healed by the stripes that Jesus took on His back! (1 Peter 2:24)

He forgives all our sin and heals all our diseases. (Psalm 103:3)

That’s the Word! Jesus is the Word! Believe what HE says!

Prayer:

“Thank You Jesus that You took stripes on Your back for our healing. Please give us a little check in our spirit when we start to talk contrarily to what You say about us. Help to ensure I follow through on this.”

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!

Final Thoughts:

Our gracious loving God wants to bless us abundantly. So much so that He sent His only Son to pay our sin debt with His precious blood. If we believe in (totally trust, rely on) Him we will not perish but we will have everlasting life. Let that truth wash over your soul.

This day let us make the decision to speak and believe what God says about us in His Word and not listen to the lies of the enemy. Hallelujah, Jesus is Lord of all!

Be Greatly Blessed!