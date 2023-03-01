Since Saturday when the Bvas couldn’t upload results; the name INEC began to trend on social media. Till this moment the commission is still on the trolling list of Nigerians. What really was the offence? Collecting money to rig the elections? Providing the claws for the elections to be manipulated and the will of the masses scuttled?

Why are you all shouting as if this is their first outing in election manipulations? Why get disappointed over the bribery allegations as if it hasn’t been their stock in trade? Why rain curses and vituprative comments on INEC staff for being who they are ? Does a leopard change its spots? Can INEC suddenly begin to Live outside the demands of its DNA ? From the time of Humphery Nwosu down to to Jega to this present chairman the reputation of INEC and its staff hasn’t changed? Why get surprised over the antics of a tortoise and the cunning of a fox?

This period is their killer moments; who doesn’tknow?. Their festive season, moments of harvest, ripping from the corruptive handshakes of politicians. Consistently, elections cycles have been their oil well. Thinking otherwise and believing that they will all in a very magical way turn into Saint Obi because Obi is running will be foolhardy.

Abeg leave INEC staff alone! It is not their fault. They are mere reflection of the society and government we have. The challenge of INEC; the greed and kleptomenic tendencies of some of the staff are systematic. Get the system in good shape, every other thing will fall in place.

I have no energy to trool INEC staff on their corruptive lifestyle. It will be like trying to squeeze water from a stone.

Corrupt in Nigeria now is very infectious. That one is still standing without any defect will be a thing to pride on. The difference between the kind of corruption INEC staff engage and what one sees in other areas of our life endeavors is the far reaching bad effects INEC’ corruption has on the greatest number of people. ..

Your corruption and my corruption may not be as destructive as INEC, yet they are all corruptions.

To my beloved INEC staff who allegedly allowed their hands to be oiled and greased with blood money to defraud the poor masses of their will and choices, this suffering never tire una? How much of these dollars did you collect that would solve all your problems? How many cars will it get you? How many houses would you buy with it? What about the future of our children?

