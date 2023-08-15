What are air purifiers, and how can we enhance home air quality?

Air purifiers are devices designed to filter the air in a room. Although they typically filter the air in a single room, whole-house air purification systems are available, and are usually tied into the heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC) system of a home or facility.

They work by using fans to draw in air through one or more filters. The device traps various contaminants and then re-circulates the cleaner air back into the room.

They improve indoor air quality by eliminating dust, pollen, mold spores, pet dander, smoke, and chemicals. This reduces allergy symptoms, asthma attacks, and other respiratory problems. They can also make your home more comfortable to live in and reduce the risk of you getting infections.

While these devices are not technically natural air purifiers, there are some natural purifiers of air that can be used to enhance home air quality. They include;

Houseplants:

Having a plant in your home has several benefits, including purifying the air we breathe. The process of photosynthesis in these plants absorbs carbon dioxide in the air and releases oxygen to the atmosphere while tackling toxins. NASA recommends one plant for every 100 square feet of your house.

Activated Charcoal:

Activated charcoals contain carbon material which is full of organic matter. When burned off its porous nature makes purifies the air around it by absorbing pollutants. It can be placed in bags or bowls around the home.

Essential oils:

Some essential oils, such as lavender, lemon, peppermint, and eucalyptus, have antibacterial and antiviral properties that can help kill harmful pollutants when diffused in the air through a spray bottle.

Some additional tips for enhancing the air in your home include:

Keeping fans on to circulate the air.

Opening the windows regularly to let fresh air in.

Avoiding the use of harsh chemicals and cleaners.

Keeping pets clean.

Vacuuming dust regularly.

Getting rid of molds and mildew.