Emma Raducanu defeated Victoria Azarenka in the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati. Raducanu defeated her counterpart 6-0, 6-2. The Briton played Belarusian veteran Azarenka just 18 hours after beating Serena Williams, who hinted about her retirement soon after the US Open, 6-4 6-0 on Tuesday. Raducanu has now won against two former world number one Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka in Cincinnati.

The Briton, ranked 13th in the world, will face Jessica Pegula next.

Raducanu to BBC Sports said:

“I was playing a great match for sure and to play Vika I had to stay focused throughout,”

“In the second set, I could feel the important moments and a couple of turning points that could have made the second set really difficult,” added Raducanu.

“I am really pleased with how I dug in, and serving it out in that last game was really difficult.”