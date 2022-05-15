West Ham United revive Liverpool’s title hopes as they hold Manchester City to a draw

The English Premier League title race is getting to the wire, with three games left between the two top contenders. Manchester City with only a game is four points clear of Liverpool. Liverpool has a game at hand due to their involvement in the F.A cup final last night against Chelsea.

Mathematically, Liverpool can still override City to win the league this season should City draw against Aston Villa and Liverpool win both games left, then there may just be depressing moments among the City fans. Conversely, if City wins against Aston Villa on 22 May, then Liverpool can’t dream.

The Hammers impeded City’s early celebration, as they would have been closer to finalizing it today. Jerrod Bowen braced to give Westham a 2-0 lead in the first half of the game. City’s golden boy Jack Grealish hit a roller four minutes into the second half and high pressure forced Coufal Vladimir to score his goalkeeper. City returned nto the game to pick a point at full time.

On the log, Manchester City is on 90 points and 4 ahead of rival Liverpool. Westham can return to the Europa League tournament should Manchester fail to win their last game, and they win their last.

