Sunday, May 15, 2022
Advertisement
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
West Ham United revive Liverpool’s title hopes as they hold Manchester City to a draw

West Ham United revive Liverpool’s title hopes as they hold Manchester City to a draw

Oladimeji Adeoye

Oladimeji Adeoye

The English Premier League title race is getting to the wire, with three games left between the two top contenders. Manchester City with only a game is four points clear of Liverpool. Liverpool has a game at hand due to their involvement in the F.A cup final last night against Chelsea.

Mathematically, Liverpool can still override City to win the league this season should City draw against Aston Villa and Liverpool win both games left, then there may just be depressing moments among the City fans. Conversely, if City wins against Aston Villa on 22 May, then Liverpool can’t dream.

The Hammers impeded City’s early celebration, as they would have been closer to finalizing it today. Jerrod Bowen braced to give Westham a 2-0 lead in the first half of the game. City’s golden boy Jack Grealish hit a roller four minutes into the second half and high pressure forced Coufal Vladimir to score his goalkeeper. City returned nto the game to pick a point at full time.

On the log, Manchester City is on 90 points and 4 ahead of rival Liverpool. Westham can return to the Europa League tournament should Manchester fail to win their last game, and they win their last.

Our motto is: ‘We stand for the truth, irrespective of who tells it’. Driven by this philosophy, our aim has been to create a platform where every voice, every narrative – provided they are decently expressed –  is allowed expression. Our belief is that by promoting unfettered competition of ideas, the truth will eventually emerge. Obviously, doing this while resisting any temptation to be captured by any special interest or tendency makes survival as an online newspaper more challenging. This is why we will appreciate any support from our readers:

Bank details:

Account Name: The News Chronicle
Bank: UBA
Account No.: 1022603956 (Naira)

Domiciliary Account  – dollar-denominated:
Bank:  UBA
Account Number: 3002835294 ($)

Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow Us

Related Posts

Load More
ADVERTISEMENT

What's New?

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 The News Chronicle